Politics

IN QUOTES | Floyd Shivambu's address on land at Mooidraai - 'You must stay here for free'

02 March 2020 - 12:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu said the party will encourage its supporters to occupy land while it awaits its turn as the next ruling partyin SA.
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu said the party will encourage its supporters to occupy land while it awaits its turn as the next ruling partyin SA.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Saturday delivered a keynote address at the Mooidraai farm, Free State, after the party encouraged residents to illegally occupy it as a new residential area.

Shivambu told the Metsimaholo residents that the party would encourage its supporters to occupy land while it awaits its turn as the next government.

Here is Shivambu's address in seven quotes:

It's a celebration 

“We're here today to celebrate what James Sofasonke Mpanza started many years ago. It is not a new thing that we are establishing a proper residential area here in Mooidraai. I know as time progresses, we must sit down and decide what name we give to this place.”

Vote EFF come 2021 elections 

“We must go and win the elections in 2021 so we can bring services here, so we can bring water here, so we can bring electricity here. That is a programme we must enter into because now, before we are government, the best we can do is identify land, occupy it and give you serviced stands.”

Build the EFF now

“Let us support the EFF and establish it in each and every corner of Metsimaholo and Free State province because it will not be enough to just win Metsimaholo when we're not in control of the other municipalities. We must win all the municipalities so we've got water, electricity and schools.” 

EFF leadership is proud

“We, as the leadership of the EFF, are proud of the work done by the region, province and branches of the EFF in Metsimaholo. Let us keep up the work and continue to occupy and establish many other areas where we will continue to give land to our people.”

The land is not for sale 

“There must not be anyone who charges you rent for getting a stand here. You must stay here for free. In the EFF we don't sell land. It must be given to the people for free.”

Section 25 amendment no longer negotiable

“We must tell the MPs this is no longer negotiable. We want  amendment of section 25 of the constitution so we can expropriate land without compensation. We want to amend it so we can take the land and give it to our people. We need more land for farming and industrial purposes.”

Whites own most of the land

“Currently, it is a few white people who own more than 80% of SA. We, as black people, are foreigners in our own land as its owned by the white minority. If you check how they got it, they stole it from the black majority, Africans in particular. They took it through murder and colonialism.”

Riotous Assemblies Act has no place in SA, says counsel for Julius Malema

Thembeka Ngcukaitobi submitted that the Act was as an instrument of oppression which had no place in a democratic South Africa.
News
1 week ago

‘Power to the people’ plan unplugged in Nkaneng settlement

A power struggle is playing out near Rustenburg in the North West.
News
1 day ago

Malema's politics is 'consistency in inconsistency': BLF

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says EFF leader Julius Malema is all talk and 'dololo action'
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. IN QUOTES | Floyd Shivambu's address on land at Mooidraai - 'You must stay here ... Politics
  2. R14m budget and 183 social workers to stem gender-based violence in KZN Politics
  3. SA must be realistic, reduce state wage bill for growth and jobs: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. DA's Funzi Ngobeni surprises as he quits to join Herman Mashaba Politics
  5. 'If I had money, I would take the president to court': Florence Masebe Politics

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
X