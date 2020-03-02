IN QUOTES | Floyd Shivambu's address on land at Mooidraai - 'You must stay here for free'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu on Saturday delivered a keynote address at the Mooidraai farm, Free State, after the party encouraged residents to illegally occupy it as a new residential area.

Shivambu told the Metsimaholo residents that the party would encourage its supporters to occupy land while it awaits its turn as the next government.

Here is Shivambu's address in seven quotes:

It's a celebration

“We're here today to celebrate what James Sofasonke Mpanza started many years ago. It is not a new thing that we are establishing a proper residential area here in Mooidraai. I know as time progresses, we must sit down and decide what name we give to this place.”

Vote EFF come 2021 elections

“We must go and win the elections in 2021 so we can bring services here, so we can bring water here, so we can bring electricity here. That is a programme we must enter into because now, before we are government, the best we can do is identify land, occupy it and give you serviced stands.”

Build the EFF now

“Let us support the EFF and establish it in each and every corner of Metsimaholo and Free State province because it will not be enough to just win Metsimaholo when we're not in control of the other municipalities. We must win all the municipalities so we've got water, electricity and schools.”

EFF leadership is proud

“We, as the leadership of the EFF, are proud of the work done by the region, province and branches of the EFF in Metsimaholo. Let us keep up the work and continue to occupy and establish many other areas where we will continue to give land to our people.”

The land is not for sale

“There must not be anyone who charges you rent for getting a stand here. You must stay here for free. In the EFF we don't sell land. It must be given to the people for free.”

Section 25 amendment no longer negotiable

“We must tell the MPs this is no longer negotiable. We want amendment of section 25 of the constitution so we can expropriate land without compensation. We want to amend it so we can take the land and give it to our people. We need more land for farming and industrial purposes.”

Whites own most of the land

“Currently, it is a few white people who own more than 80% of SA. We, as black people, are foreigners in our own land as its owned by the white minority. If you check how they got it, they stole it from the black majority, Africans in particular. They took it through murder and colonialism.”