Godrich Gardee slams parliament salary & 'disgusting' living arrangements

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has opted to throw in the towel as a MP, slamming his parliament salary and “disgusting” living arrangements.

Gardee resigned from his role as MP on Tuesday after he graduated with a law degree.

TimesLIVE reported that EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo confirmed that Gardee handed in his resignation letter on February 28.

Pambo said this was expected, as Gardee was now working full time as a candidate attorney at Mabuza Attorneys — a 9-to-5 job that would interfere with his duties as a parliamentarian.

Pambo said Gardee would remain the EFF's head of international relations.