Politics

Godrich Gardee slams parliament salary & 'disgusting' living arrangements

11 March 2020 - 09:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee went on a rant against the conditions in which MPs live and their remuneration.
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee went on a rant against the conditions in which MPs live and their remuneration.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee has opted to throw in the towel as a MP, slamming his parliament salary and “disgusting” living arrangements.

Gardee resigned from his role as MP on Tuesday after he graduated with a law degree.

TimesLIVE reported that EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo confirmed that Gardee handed in his resignation letter on February 28.

Pambo said this was expected, as Gardee was now working full time as a candidate attorney at Mabuza Attorneys — a 9-to-5 job that would interfere with his duties as a parliamentarian.

Pambo said Gardee would remain the EFF's head of international relations.

EFF's Godrich Gardee resigns as MP - party 'not surprised'

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's resignation as member of parliament was "not a shock" for the Braamfontein-based political outfit.
Politics
19 hours ago

Taking to social media after the news broke, Gardee opened up about the “disgusting” conditions MPs are forced to live in.

This after a user alleged that MPs cough up “R362 a month for a four-bedroom house at Acacia Park in Cape Town”.

“There is no four-bedroomed house for MPs,” said Gardee.

“Parliament does not supply kettle and toasters. That thing is a hostel, a workplace residence.

“It's by no choice we are there. Parliament will never attract the best of the brains to MPs, hence ANC MPs went for Bosasa subsidy.”

According to Gardee, even the salaries for MPs were too low to send their children to university.

He said the salary in parliament was “the most disgusting while working far away from home”.

“The hullabaloo about salaries of MPs is misplaced. MPs cannot even afford (to put their) own children in universities and their children cannot be considered for NSFAS, hence Bosasa paid for their children,” Gardee added.

Gardee said parliament was not an employer of choice and it did not pay a living wage.

“I will share my payslip with you, see the trauma and torture we are made to go through while the public think we are fat cats.

“There is no shower. The bathing basins are those used by [former president FW] De Klerk generation while they were there and never changed to date.”

Gardee said no-one aspired to serve parliament, because it was made up of old people “with no skill at all and good for nothing”.

“The parliament has become a retirement old people’s village.”

Concluding his rant, Gardee said MPs had no benefits or even a car allowance.

MORE

EFF's younger top six reliable - Ndlozi

Godrich Gardee to head party's Africa affairs
Politics
2 months ago

This is why we fired some of our fighters: EFF

Fraud, defaulting on tithes and a failure to garner more than 100 votes are some of the key reasons the EFF had to fire some of its "fighters".
Politics
2 months ago

Five more years as EFF boss for Julius Malema

Julius Malema will lead the EFF for at least the next five years.
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN QUOTES | EFF reject court's finding on CR17 donation Politics
  2. WATCH | Presidential sendoff for mission to bring back citizens from China Politics
  3. WATCH | State capture inquiry hears testimony from Autopax CEO Politics
  4. Godrich Gardee slams parliament salary & 'disgusting' living arrangements Politics
  5. EFF to challenge 'ridiculous' court ruling dissolving Mkhwebane's findings on ... Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
X