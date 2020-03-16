WATCH LIVE | Prasa legal head Martha Ngoye to testify at Zondo commission

Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe told the commission last week that he, together with minister Jeff Radebe, Lucky Montana and former transport minister Dipuo Peters had a meeting at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria.

The meeting had been called under the impression it was an ANC meeting between "comrades", but a matter involving a state organ was the only agenda item.

This is allegedly where former president Jacob Zuma told those in the meeting that Montana, who had left Prasa after his contract ended, was "the best man for the job" as chief executive and should be reinstated.

"So the president says: 'This young man [Montana] is very experienced. He is experienced and has the skills the country needs. In my view he should not be lost to the country and some solution must be found to allow him to continue plying his skills in this important organisation'.

"The solution the president was suggesting was that the decision the board had taken to release Mr Montana [a month before] be reviewed," Molefe told the inquiry.