Politics

WATCH LIVE | Prasa legal head Martha Ngoye to testify at Zondo commission

16 March 2020 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear testimony from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa's) group executive of legal and risk compliance, Martha Ngoye.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe told the commission last week that he, together with  minister Jeff Radebe, Lucky Montana and former transport minister Dipuo Peters had a meeting at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria.

The meeting had been called under the impression it was an ANC meeting between "comrades", but a matter involving a state organ was the only agenda item.

This is allegedly where former president Jacob Zuma told those in the meeting that Montana, who had left Prasa after his contract ended, was "the best man for the job" as chief executive and should be reinstated.

"So the president says: 'This young man [Montana] is very experienced. He is experienced and has the skills the country needs. In my view he should not be lost to the country and some solution must be found to allow him to continue plying his skills in this important organisation'.

"The solution the president was suggesting was that the decision the board had taken to release Mr Montana [a month before] be reviewed," Molefe told the inquiry. 

READ MORE:

Roy Moodley tried to capture me six times, Popo Molefe tells state capture commission

Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe on Thursday told the Zondo commission how politically connected businessman Roy Moodley tried to "capture" him ...
Politics
3 days ago

Jeff Radebe catapulted Lucky Montana to the top, Zondo commission hears

Former minister Jeff Radebe was the person who pushed former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana to the top, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on ...
Politics
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma lobbied for Lucky Montana's reinstatement, claims Popo Molefe

Former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe detailed a meeting in which former president Jacob Zuma punted for Lucky Montana to get his job back.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. DA leader suspends campaign, party's policy conference postponed Politics
  2. Phumzile van Damme urges citizens to give their domestic helpers time off amid ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Prasa legal head Martha Ngoye to testify at Zondo commission Politics
  4. Show compassion, not bigotry, says Ramaphosa, as opposition parties support ... Politics
  5. Acting city manager appointed while corruption-accused eThekwini boss on ... Politics

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X