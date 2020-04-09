Politics

WATCH | SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19

09 April 2020 - 11:19 By Deepa Kesa

The Treasury says it will take up a $1bn (about R19bn) loan from the New Development Bank (NDB) - formerly known as the Brics Development Bank - to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected to borrow another $1bn later this year to help stimulate the economy after the downturn caused by the pandemic and lockdown.

SA would be the second Brics country to tap the emergency assistance programme after China borrowed $1bn in March.

Here is everything you need to know about the loan.

