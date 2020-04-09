Risk of stress and insomnia going viral among Covid-19 health workers

The study, the first of its kind, has been published in Frontiers in Psychiatry and reveals that more than a third of medical staff who responded to the outbreak during its peak in China suffered from insomnia.

Those struggling to sleep were also more likely to feel depressed, anxious and have stress-based trauma, according to the paper.

Dr Bin Zhang, a professor at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, said: “Typically, stress-related insomnia is transient and persists only for a few days, but if the Covid-19 outbreak continues, the insomnia may gradually become chronic insomnia in clinical settings.”

In SA, public health facilities are already stretched to the limit, with many health-care workers suffering from exhaustion and anxiety.

Last year, a study of systematic burnout among sub-Saharan health workers found that 81% of physicians in some regions were suffering from burnout. A Free State study found that a staggering 98% of nurses were experiencing emotional exhaustion.