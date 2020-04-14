Politics

Government distances itself from e-learning controversy

14 April 2020 - 13:58 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
There is no financial implication to government, but only advocacy support for digital learning.
There is no financial implication to government, but only advocacy support for digital learning.
Image: 123rf/Dusanka Visnjican

The department of basic education has moved to squash suggestions that it issued a tender for digital learning during the lockdown.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Tuesday, the digital classroom initiative was championed by the NGO Africa Teen Geeks (ATG).

The statement said there was no financial contribution to the initiative by the government, nor had a tender been issued.

The department's involvement in the e-learning initiative, said Mhlanga, was "advocacy support" as the project by ATG was in line with the department's mandate during lockdown.

Any suggestions about wrongdoing or undermining of the teaching profession were dismissed.

"The initiative is the brainchild of Africa Teen Geeks, an organisation that does work in the basic education sector," said Mhlanga.

'Celebrities are not teachers': Education department slammed for hiring celebs to teach during lockdown

The department of education has been slammed for hiring celebrities to teach during lockdown.
News
9 hours ago

"The organisation approached the department of basic education seeking support. There is no financial implication to the department but only advocacy support as the project is fully aligned with the work of the department, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. There was no tender involved.

"ATG on its website and through its social media handles advertised that it sought #Stem teachers to apply and become part of the #Lockdown e-school. ATG received more than 9,000 applications.

"A proper screening process was undertaken and 54 teachers were appointed to assist with the catch-up lessons, two of them student teachers."

Mhlanga said the recruitment process followed by the NGO, and the use of celebrities to promote the initiative, did not in any way intend to bring into question the teaching profession.

Mhlanga said: "The 56 teachers involved in the actual learner support programme are qualified or in the process of obtaining their teaching qualification.

"The use of ambassadors to promote reading has been in place since the Read to Lead campaign was launched in 2015."

READ MORE:

Plan to salvage school year hammered out

An earlier start to the school day, evening and weekend classes and scrapping "non-essential" parts of the curriculum in certain subjects.
News
2 days ago

Motshegka fuming as lockdown looters hit nearly 200 SA schools

A “state of the art” primary school in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was burgled on Sunday — yet another school hit by robbers during the nationwide ...
News
1 day ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 16: Let a celeb read your kid a bedtime story

The #SaveWithStories Instagram campaign features wonderful tales told by stars like Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa will respond on Friday to demands to lift booze ban Politics
  2. Government considering increasing child and pension grants temporarily Politics
  3. Regulation of liquor must be discussed after lockdown, says David Makhura Politics
  4. Government distances itself from e-learning controversy Politics
  5. Food to be given to those in need, not along political lines, David Makhura says Politics

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X