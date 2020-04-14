Government distances itself from e-learning controversy

The department of basic education has moved to squash suggestions that it issued a tender for digital learning during the lockdown.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Tuesday, the digital classroom initiative was championed by the NGO Africa Teen Geeks (ATG).

The statement said there was no financial contribution to the initiative by the government, nor had a tender been issued.

The department's involvement in the e-learning initiative, said Mhlanga, was "advocacy support" as the project by ATG was in line with the department's mandate during lockdown.

Any suggestions about wrongdoing or undermining of the teaching profession were dismissed.

"The initiative is the brainchild of Africa Teen Geeks, an organisation that does work in the basic education sector," said Mhlanga.