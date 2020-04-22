Saving lives and the economy: five takes from Ramaphosa's R500bn plan

On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a R500bn relief package, which amounts to 10% of GDP, to support SA's ailing economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relief plan will re-prioritise R130bn of expenditure from existing budgets, with the rest to be raised from local and international financial institutions, Ramaphosa told the nation.

Here are five takes from the address.

Health-care response

The president has allocated R20bn for immediate health-care response.

“If we are to successfully manage the anticipated surge in cases and ensure that everyone who needs treatment receives it, we must provide for additional expenditure on personal protective equipment for health workers, community screening, an increase in testing capacity, additional beds in field hospitals, ventilators, medicine and staffing.”