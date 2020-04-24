7 critical issues Cyril Ramaphosa addressed on lockdown levels

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced some lockdown rules would be relaxed to allow some businesses to operate in an effort to prevent the collapse of the economy and save jobs, while also curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Lockdown level 4 will take affect from Friday May 1. The president said strict safety measures must still be followed even with the easing of some rules.

Here are seven issues he addressed:

Saving lives still paramount

“We must avoid a rushed reopening that could risk a spread, which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown, as has happened in other countries. We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the imperative to contain the virus and save lives.”