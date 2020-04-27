Malema wants Covid-19 grants made permanent 'if you want peace in SA'

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the SA government to not do away with the unemployment income grant introduced to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 but rather increase it to R1,000 “if you want peace in this country”.

Malema was speaking during a Freedom Day online address on Monday.

He further called for the increases, introduced for the next six months in the old age grant and child-support grant, to be permanent and raised further.

Malema said the unemployment income grant, meant only for the next six months and set at R350, must be upped to R1,000 and continue beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

He suggested that the child grant be increased to R800 and the old age grant be topped up to R2,800.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced increases to social grants for the next six months to counter the socio-economic impact of Covid-19.