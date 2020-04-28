Seven key points from Malema's Freedom Day address - 'Social grant increases must be permanent'

EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday addressed the party's virtual Freedom Day rally as SA marked 26 years since it held its first democratic elections.

Here's a summary of his address in seven quotes:

Expand health care

“Government must build permanent health care systems and infrastructure that will respond to needs of our people. Instead of temporary hospitals, government should build an extended network of hospitals, clinics in all wards, townships, informal settlements and villages.”

Social grants

“We fully welcome the increase of social grants and the introduction of the basic income grant for unemployed people. Our demand in this regard is simple, these increases must be made permanent. The old age grant must never be reduced and be increased to R2, 800 the child support grant to R800 and the grant for the unemployed to R1, 000 per month.”

Housing

“Let us be among the few countries in the world to abolish homelessness. The homeless people currently housed by government should be rehabilitated and reintegrated back into normal society.”