KZN alliance partners call for hero's welcome for Cuban doctors

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and its alliance partners want a hero's welcome for the group of 28 Cuban specialist doctors who will be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to serve as reinforcements in the fight against Covid-19.

The secretariat of the alliance, made up of the secretaries of the ANC, the SA Communist Party and Cosatu after its ordinary meeting also lashed out at those it accused of being against the deployment of the doctors.

“It is a matter of grave concern that some elements in our country, including from within our own ranks, have entered into a strange coalition with reactionary forces to mobilise and lead an offensive against the Cuban doctors,” said the secretariat statement.