Jacob Zuma congratulates himself for 5 achievements under his presidency

Former president Jacob Zuma has congratulated himself for a job well done during the nine years that he led government between 2009 and 2018.

In part three of the Zooming with Zumas YouTube reality show, Zuma said it was dishonest for anyone to describe his tenure at the Union Buildings as “nine wasted years”.

Responding to a question from his son Duduzane, who is the host of the show, Zuma highlighted five areas which he thinks were a great success under his government.

National Development Plan (NDP)

Zuma said the NDP was his brainchild to take SA to new heights.

Whether or not the NDP was being implemented the way he had envisioned was a different issue all together, he said, but what mattered was that the country had a developmental blueprint under his leadership.

“It was during this time that the country for the first time had the National Development Plan which was never there before,” said Zuma.

“It is a different matter whether we are implementing it the way I saw it but at least we have a plan, you cannot say that is waste of time.”