Politics

Patel under fire from DA for 'Alice in Wonderland' clothing gazette

13 May 2020 - 09:03 By TimesLIVE
New regulations have been gazetted allowing clothing to be purchased under the national lockdown. File photo.
New regulations have been gazetted allowing clothing to be purchased under the national lockdown. File photo.
Image: Dan Meyer

New regulations on what clothing can be purchased during the national lockdown, signed  by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel, have been likened by the DA to a list from “Alice in Wonderland”. 

A government gazette dated Tuesday May 12 listed items that can be sold, with immediate effect, under level 4 of the national regulations.

“These new clothing regulations are frankly mad and seem more at place during the 1980s under the Soviet Union than they do in a democracy like SA,” DA MP Dean Macpherson charged in a statement.

“There is simply no justification for the minister to be determining what clothes people can buy and worse, how they should wear them.”

The party said that according to the regulations:

  • Shoppers can buy shirts so long as they are promoted “to be worn under jacket coats and/or knitwear” which was “insulting to South Africans' intelligence”;
  • Shoppers may only buy crop bottom pants so long as they are worn with boots and leggings;
  • And finally, one could only buy “closed toe” shoes.

Macpherson said the clothing list was “reminiscent of how people were forced to live during the existence of East Germany”.

The party urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack Patel.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that the list included all baby and toddler clothing and footwear, adult clothing and accessories including shawls and scarves, beanies, gloves, socks, belts, headwear, gym and exercise apparel, and hair accessories.

MORE

New Zealand to end coronavirus lockdown

New Zealand will phase out its coronavirus lockdown over the next 10 days after successfully containing the virus, although some restrictions will ...
News
2 days ago

Treasury shares sources of R5bn coronavirus relief for municipalities

The National Treasury on Tuesday gave a breakdown of where the R5bn the government has given to municipalities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ...
News
12 hours ago

Cheers and tears as Europe's kids go back to school

Excited children greeted their friends and weary parents got used to early starts again as schools in several European countries reopened after a ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Patel under fire from DA for 'Alice in Wonderland' clothing gazette Politics
  2. Improved audit outcome for water and sanitation - but AG still concerned Politics
  3. KZN economy tanks as unemployment soars during Covid-19 Politics
  4. Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina suspends speech writer over social media ... Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X