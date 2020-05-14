DA to challenge 'dictatorial madness' of Disaster Management Act

The Democratic Alliance says it will go to court to challenge the government’s lockdown regulations.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday said his party would fight to overturn every decision and regulation that is either irrational or immoral until “we have done what President Ramaphosa could not do: end the hard lockdown”.

“There are no rational justifications for a military-enforced curfew, a restriction on e-commerce business and a limited three-hour window for exercise,” said Steenhuisen.

“It is our opinion – and it is the view of many South Africans – that all three of these decisions should be immediately reversed.”

He said the national coronavirus command council was acting without any checks and balances.

“The state of disaster we are currently under, governed by the Disaster Management Act, has zero provision for parliamentary oversight, which means this secretive national command council answers to no one,” said Steenhuisen.