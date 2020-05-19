From inequality to health care — 6 points from Cyril Ramaphosa's World Health Assembly address

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday delivered a virtual address at the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA), a decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHA meets annually in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss policy issues of the organisation.

Ramaphosa, also chair of the African Union (AU), highlighted issues including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the global economy and health care systems.

Here’s what he said in six telling quotes:

The impact of Covid-19

“We are in the midst of the most serious public health emergency our world has experienced in over 100 years. Containing the coronavirus pandemic has dwarfed all other issues facing the international community and individual countries. It is impacting the economy, human health and livelihoods of millions of people.”

Inequality

“Although the virus has affected both the developed and developing countries, it is the poor who suffer the most. The pandemic has highlighted the dangerous and growing inequality that exists between countries and within them.”