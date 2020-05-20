Mmusi Maimane launches petition against 'gambling with children’s lives'

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has launched a petition to keep schools shut after basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement that schools across the country would reopen in June.

Motshekga announced on Tuesday evening that schools would reopen for grade 7 and 12 pupils on June 1.

Maimane said the launch of the petition was to send a “strong message” to the government that they could not make “rushed, ill-advised and half-baked decisions” that could affect the safety and health of children.