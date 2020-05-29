Jackson Mthembu hints that tobacco ban could be lifted under Level 2 lockdown

This after minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu hinted that the ban on tobacco will likely be lifted at Level 2 of the lockdown.

Mthembu told EWN on Thursday that he did not see the ban continuing past Level 3.

He also said that he did not know for sure how long Level 3 would last.

“The ban on cigarettes, it’s just at this level we are in. We don’t know how many weeks we will be at this level. I can assure you after we’ve been out of level 3, I don’t see the ban on the sale of cigarettes continuing,” Mthembu said.

Mthembu added that the government would consult with members of the public on the controversial tobacco ban and other issues when it was time to move to Level 2.

During an interministerial briefing on Level 3 regulations, Mthembu said the government was preparing to defend itself against mounting legal actions.

“Any matter that is before the court cannot be discussed in public. We are preparing ourselves to defend ourselves in the court of law. Can we allow the court process to continue without being disturbed ... the matter is sub judice,” he said.