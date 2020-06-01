It's official: hunting, fishing and game drives are allowed under level 3
Hunting and recreational fishing are among the activities the department of environment, forestry and fisheries has allowed under level 3 of the lockdown.
Self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks will also be allowed during level 3.
“All fishing, including recreational fishing, is permitted with the exception of charter fishing,” said minister Barbara Creecy.
Fishers must ensure that they have a valid permit - and all regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply.
The department's directions say wildlife auctions can take place online. Live auctions comprising not more than 50 people may be held where online auctions are not possible.
Subsistence hunting for food with the necessary permits is permitted.
The directions state that self-drive excursions in public and private game reserves are permitted.
SANParks will publish a list of access-controlled parks that will be opened to visitors in the coming days, said Creecy.
Ezemvelo reserves will not open this week to the public.
Spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the organisation will allow some of their staff to come back to work to prepare the facilities and also to develop protocols that will guide us for when they open.
The reserves will "probably open early next week".
This was also the case for the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park in northern KZN.
Visitors to national parks are advised to book and pay online before going on a game drive.
“While we understand that many nature lovers are keen to get back to our national parks and game reserves, it would be prudent to wait until the relevant authorities are comfortable with their state of preparedness to welcome visitors,” said Creecy.
She said all the usual protocols with regard to social distancing, hand sanitising and wearing of masks will apply at all times.
On waste management, 100% of the recycling sector is allowed to operate, the department added.