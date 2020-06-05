Ramaphosa likens George Floyd to Steve Biko as alliance launches Black Friday

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has compared the killing of American George Floyd to the killing of anti-apartheid hero Steve Biko.

Ramaphosa was officially launching the ANC-led alliance's antiracism campaign dubbed “Black Friday”.

The ANC, Cosatu and SACP have resolved to have a rolling antiracism awareness campaign every Friday with a call for those who identify with the cause to wear black.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Ramaphosa took a dig at white people who believed they were superior to blacks..

He said Biko, whom he quoted extensively in his address, just like Floyd who has triggered worldwide protests against racism, was also killed by white law enforcement officers.