Mashaba and public protector to lay charges over leaking of draft report

The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba said he would open a criminal case over the “leaking” of a draft report by the public protector into allegations against him during his tenure as mayor of Johannesburg.

Mashaba alleged the leaking of the report to six media houses was a “co-ordinated and clumsy” political effort that coincided with the launch of his tell-all book, The Accidental Mayor.

“The leak of this information is a criminal offence in terms of Section 11 of the Public Protector Act, punishable by a fine of R40,000 or 12 months imprisonment,” he said in a statement. “The draft report is exactly that, a draft report. Our legal team holds the perspective that the draft report contains serious errors in both law and fact. We are in the process of making these representations,” he said.

Should the findings remain in the final report, Mashaba said, he would go to court to have it set aside.