'We are not a separate state': ANC on deployment of cabinet ministers to Covid-19 hotspots in Western Cape

The leader of the official opposition party in the Western Cape, Cameron Dugmore, has welcomed the deployment of ministers to help fight the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

Dugmore said in a statement that maximum unity was needed in the fight against the virus.

“Resources, effort and energy must be combined and integrated. The president’s intervention will assist in promoting co-operative governance in the Western Cape.

“This had been sorely lacking in the [former premier Helen] Zille years from 2009 to 2019. The DA had cynically resorted to the politics of 'blame and complain',” said Dugmore.

The ANC MP said the province needed a break from the destructive politics of the last 10 years.

“We need to move away from the politics of fear and racial polarisation. We have to embrace a new dawn in the Western Cape,” said Dugmore.