Big guns for Cape Covid-19 assault

Winde yesterday confirmed the deployment of the ministers. He said he did not raise the matter when he had a brief one-on-one meeting with Ramaphosa on Friday.

"We didn't actually talk about that [the mandate of the ministers], so I am not too sure. Obviously. I would hope that kind of consultation happens before it actually gets deployed. And who gets deployed where and for what reason," he said.

The premier said they will be keenly watching to see if cabinet ministers are deployed to other provinces with higher coronavirus infections, such as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, whose main metros have been identified as hotspots.

"In our province, what we have said is that we will also have our MECs and our heads of departments aligned to the hotspots," said Winde. He said the original hotspots plan was to have provincial heads of department deployed to those areas.

Regarding suspicions raised by some of his colleagues, Winde said he did not want to politicise the management of the virus.

"I have not brought politics into any of the ways that I have approached this, I don't bring it into any of those spaces. fighting this virus is not a political game, this is very serious stuff," he said.

The document showed that Patel and Magadzi are due to be deployed to the Tygerberg region, including areas such as Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, along with provincial cultural affairs MEC Anroux Marais. Tygerberg Hospital is under strain due to coronavirus patient admissions and an increasing number of staff contracting the virus.