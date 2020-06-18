From reopening the economy to GBV - five critical points from Ramaphosa's address on lockdown changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday gave an update about the Covid-19 risk adjusted strategy.

Here are five critical aspects from his address:

Dexamethasone

SA is considering using dexamethasone, a steroid drug which was recently revealed to have significant benefits in reducing death rates among severely ill Covid-19 patients.

“The department of health and the ministerial advisory committee has recommended that this drug can be considered for use on patients on ventilators, and those who are on oxygen supply. We believe that this will improve our management of the disease among those who are most severely affected.”

Reopening the economy

Restaurants, non-contact sports such as golf and tennis, cinemas, theatres and beauty services like salons and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen under adjustments to level 3 of the lockdown, under strict safety conditions. This is to save livelihoods and prevent further job losses. No date has been announced for this yet.

“Following discussions with industry representatives, on stringent prevention protocols, and after advice from our scientists and consultations at a provincial level with premiers and the national coronavirus command council, the cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on other economic activities.”