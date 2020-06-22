DA to appeal judgment that race, gender can be used as criteria for Covid-19 small business funding

The DA says it has decided to file an appeal against a judgment on Friday which dismissed its application against the government applying race and gender among the criteria for Covid-19 relief funding for small businesses.

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni established two funds to provide financial relief to small, medium and micro enterprises amid the Covid-19 pandemic - the Debt Finance Scheme and the Business Growth Resilience Fund.

The DA went to court to seek an order declaring that the minister be interdicted from using broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) status, race, gender, ability or disability as criteria for determining who would receive funds from the scheme and the fund.

A judgment by the full bench of the high court ruled against the DA's application.

“However, a limited form of relief must be granted by way of a review in that the present criteria have been held to be vague and thus legally non-compliant," it said. “The appropriate course of action for this court to adopt is to set aside the criteria and refer the matter back to the minister for a redrafting of the regulations in which the minister would be required to consider the role of race, gender, youth and disability in the formulation of the criteria to be applied in the new document which she is now required to prepare as the guide to the decision to disburse monies in terms of the two funds.”