IMF loans won't take our sovereignty, says Tito Mboweni

The government will not agree to any conditions compromising the national sovereignty of the country in its loans discussion of lending institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

That's the assertion from finance minister Tito Mboweni, who tabled an emergency supplementary budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to questions at a press conference on Wednesday, Mboweni also said his discussions with the IMF would not have reached an advanced stage if he did not have the backing of the ANC's leadership in this regard.

He said the local staff of the IMF had already approached their executive directors based in the US following their ongoing talks with him.