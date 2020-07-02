Politics

SACP breaks ranks with the ANC over reinstatement of VBS-accused officials

02 July 2020 - 15:38 By aphiwe deklerk
The SACP in Limpopo has slammed the ANC's recent reinstatement of two officials implicated in the VBS bank saga. File photo.
The SACP in Limpopo has slammed the ANC's recent reinstatement of two officials implicated in the VBS bank saga. File photo.
Image: SABC

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Limpopo has broken ranks with the ANC and slammed the reinstatement of party leaders implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Party secretary Goodman Mitileni said in a statement on Thursday that the SACP would not associate itself with the reinstatement of those implicated in the VBS heist without due process clearing their names.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed the party had reinstated treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani.

“The South African Communist Party in Limpopo province is fully aligned with the party's national stance, that as a working-class party the SACP will not associate itself with any decision taken by any formation or organ of state for those implicated in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank to be reinstated without due process clearing their names,” said Mitileni.

“We stand firm in our resolve both in words and in deeds against corruption.”

Ace Magashule defends ANC decision to reinstate Limpopo officials fingered in VBS looting

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Wednesday the ruling party's decision to reinstate officials implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank ...
Politics
1 day ago

He said the SACP was instead looking forward to more arrests and the prosecution of those implicated in looting the bank.

“Our affected people lost their funds that were deposited with the VBS. Others, including the elderly and the sick, lost their lives as a result of depression following the looting of their funds,” said Mitileni. “There were families with no funds to give their departed loved ones dignified burials. The SACP lost its leaders who were killed for leading our campaign for those who were involved in the VBS 'great bank heist' to be held to account. 

“There is nothing that will stop us in our determination to deepen the campaign for justice for our people who were affected by the looting of VBS - and to confront corruption generally.”

'Quite unfortunate'

ANC provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela said it was "unfortunate" that the SACP had issued the statement because the party had outlined a process to be followed on the matter.

He said on Thursday that national ANC officials were going to meet the provincial executive committee and brief them.

“It would be very important for them to await that process where they will be formally briefed [by the ANC] and then any other thing will happen post that particular briefing,” said Selamolela. “To jump and issue a statement even before they are formally briefed on what transpired, how decisions were arrived at, is quite unfortunate.”

He said the SACP were the partners of the ANC and it was wrong for them to engage the party using media statements.

He also distanced the ANC from a poster currently doing the rounds on social media bearing the faces of the two and welcoming them back.

READ MORE:

IN QUOTES | Ace Magashule on NEC meeting: 'We say no to evictions'

Ace Magashule said ANC structures must act in the best interest of the public when distributing food parcels.
Politics
5 hours ago

Auditor-general laments 'dysfunctional' councils and lack of consequences

Deputy auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has decried the failure of many South African municipalities to account for public finances entrusted to them ...
Politics
1 week ago

VBS arrests are great, but we need stronger signs SA is fixing its mess

Political leadership is not just about making policies, enacting laws or giving out instructions to minions. It’s also about signals.
Ideas
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng wants intermittent lockdown as Covid-19 surges: David Makhura Politics
  2. SACP breaks ranks with the ANC over reinstatement of VBS-accused officials Politics
  3. WATCH | Max Hurrell feasts on Fikile Mbalula's 'eat the virus' airline speech Politics
  4. DA to fight Disaster Management Act despite Constitutional Court setback Politics
  5. Joburg postpones budget meeting twice, Mashaba calls for fresh elections, ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X