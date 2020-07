President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns death of 'fearless' Zindzi Mandela

“After our liberation, she became an icon of the task we began of transforming our society and stepping into spaces and opportunities that had been denied to generations of South Africans. Her spirit joins Tata Madiba and Mama Winnie in a reunion of leaders to whom we owe our freedom,” said Ramaphosa.

The presidency offered condolences to the late ambassador’s colleagues in the department of international relations & co-operation and the diplomatic community in SA and Denmark.

Zindzi was the youngest daughter of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela. She was raised in Soweto and educated in SA and Swaziland.

Said the presidency: “Zindzi Mandela spent many years involved in the liberation struggle and embraced roles in the arts, philanthropy and business. In her political career she served as deputy president of the Soweto Youth Congress, was a member of the Release Mandela Campaign and was an underground operative of Umkhonto we Sizwe.”

The ANC's Pule Mabe said in a separate statement that Zindzi's passing "is a huge loss to her own family, the ANC and all its mass democratic movement formations, as well her big community of friends who came to know her personally.

"We honour Ambassador Zindzi for her personal sacrifices in our struggle to liberate and emancipate the rest of South Africa’s people.

"[She] expressed her views without fear or favour and was a leader in her own name and right.

"The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Zindzi Mandela’s children, grandchildren and the the entire family. We wish the family strength and fortitude in their moment of grief and darkness.

"The whole country and the entire democratic movement have lost a dedicated and loyal servant."