President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns death of 'fearless' Zindzi Mandela

Zindzi Mandela was an icon of post-apartheid transformation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

He said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the former South African ambassador to Denmark in the early hours of the morning, in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 59.

She had been posted to Denmark in 2015 and had been designated to become SA’s head of mission in Monrovia, Liberia, said Ramaphosa.

“I offer my deep condolences to the Mandela family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right. Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela [on July 18].

“Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakeable resolve of our fight for freedom.