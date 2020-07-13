R1.2bn paid to 3 million unemployed South Africans in Covid-19 relief grant

More than R1.2bn has been paid to over 3 million unemployed South Africans who qualify for the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said 7.5 million applications for the R350 grants were received, of which 4.4 million were approved.

“In line with our commitment that we will pay success applications from May, I can confirm that 3,429,808 of the approved applications were paid as at July 12,” she said on Monday.

These payments are all for applicants who applied in May, she said. Approximately another 1 million people will receive the payment for the June application.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in April that the government would be making a special six-month relief grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans. He said the special grant would be capped at R350 per month for six months, starting in May until October, and paid to individuals who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payment.