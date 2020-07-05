Lindiwe Zulu blames cheats for R350 Covid-19 relief grant delay

Government employees and social grant recipients made up some of the 7.4-million applications for the R350 Covid-19 relief grant — clogging the system and causing payment delays to deserving applicants.

This is according to social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in an interview with the Sunday Times. She said government employees who tried to fraudulently benefit should be charged.

Zulu’s department was criticised for failing to deliver on the promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the lockdown. She said she was having “sleepless nights” about the social security agency’s ability to pay everyone by October.

“I am worried about if we will have paid all the people we need to pay by October, but we are working hard towards that. I am worried about it. I don’t want to tell you something different, but my worry is propelling me to say to [the agency], I cannot sleep until I feel the comfort that the people who applied and have been approved have got their money starting from May,” she said.