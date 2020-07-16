WATCH | MEC Sindiswa Gomba 'blames' apartheid for R10m medical scooter saga

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has come under fire for "shifting the blame" to apartheid for the failure of the R10m ambulance scooter project.

The multimillion-rand project was initially to transport patients in rural areas to clinics and hospitals in a manner that would limit the spread of Covid-19.

However, health minister Zweli Mkhize said the medical scooters did not meet the basic criteria for “patient transport as an ambulance”. Mkhize said the national health department was not consulted on the specifications before the procurement of the scooters.

“However, the province has been advised that none of these scooters will be used as ambulances because they do not meet the specific requirements as provided for in the EMS regulations, such as minimum patient compartment space and equipment requirements,” he said.

TimesLIVE reported that the bid adjudication committee in the Eastern Cape committed to investigating the awarding of the tender to the supplier of the scooters.