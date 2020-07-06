Covid-19: Eastern Cape's worst fear realised as hospitals fill up

According to the health department, close to 1,500 virus infections are now being recorded daily at health-care facilities.

Goqwana said they wanted to suggest to premier Oscar Mabuyane that patients from other regions be transported to the two field hospitals in Port Elizabeth, namely Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium field hospital, which has 1,500 beds, and the VW field hospital, which has 4,000 beds.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) provincial secretary Khaya Sodidi said the union was unaware hospitals had reached their full operating capacity.

“I have not yet met the premier but I wanted to ask that he opens the field hospitals in Nelson Mandela Metro to the rest of the province. We have a crisis on our hands as the hospitals are full of Covid-19 patients,” said Goqwana.

“It's a fact that hospitals are now full and patients who are seeking help with other illnesses have to wait. We need to make a decision as a province to open up the field hospitals to everyone in the province.”

He intended making the suggestion at Sunday's meeting of the provincial advisory board..

“With the rise in infections I suspected we might find ourselves in this situation. The people who must be admitted are those with shortness of breath who might need ventilators. We expected this and those field hospitals can ease the pressure on our hospitals.”

Pillay said if weren't for the Bay's two field hospitals relieving the pressure on hospitals, the situation would be much worse on his side of the province.

“All the hospitals are full in Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman, both private and government hospitals.

“We've managed to take patients from Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals to the field hospitals, and that gave these hospitals some relief.”