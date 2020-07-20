Nomvula Mokonyane says Angelo Agrizzi's allegations are defamatory, smack of hatred
Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday described claims made by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi against her as defamatory and full of contradictions.
In his testimony before the the state capture inquiry last year, Agrizzi made a number of allegations against Mokonyane, including that her home was renovated by Bosasa, that the company assisted in burying Mokonyane's relatives and that there were R50,000 monthly payments to her.
"The submissions that has led to me being here today, I find them extremely defamatory. I find them full of contradictions by someone who has had ample time and opportunity afforded to him exclusively," Mokonyane said.
She said Agrizzi's allegations smacked of hatred and were insensitive.
"I find that they seem to be an act of of desperation for reasons that are better known of Mr Agrizzi to discredit me, destroy the little of what remains of my character and my family," Mokonyane said at the commission on Monday.
Mokonyane said she took serious exception and found it insensitive for Agrizzi to claim Bosasa paid the cost for the burial of some members of her family.
"In any of my bereavements, we uphold our pride and cultural practices and one of those is that we bury our own. We take responsibility of what is our burial costs."
In her evidence on Monday, Mokonyane denied a claim made by Agrizzi that he co-ordinated her 50th birthday party which was held at Victoria Guest House in Krugersdorp.
Agrizzi claimed he was personally present as a guest at the birthday party to co-ordinate the party.
"Once more this is a false assertion. I turned 50 in 2013. My 50th birthday was hosted at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp," Mokonyane said.
Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo said Agrizzi had in his evidence stated he had attended meetings where he and Mokonyane were present in business and social meetings.
"I have never been in a meeting with Mr Agrizzi and he is also not a personal friend or anybody who I can have a social interaction with him. I would come across him at Bosasa," Mokonyane said.
Zondo said Agrizzi testified there were meetings where he was accompanying Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson at which Mokonyane was present.
"He will accompany Gavin Watson. I have never sat at the meeting with Mr Agrizzi," Mokonyane said.
In his affidavit, Agrizzi said towards the end of every year he was tasked by Watson to see to the Mokonyane family's Christmas needs.
These would include, among other provisions, 120 cases of cold drink, four cases of whisky, eight lambs, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200kg of beef and 40 cases of beer.
"I don't have the capacity to store these volumes that Mr Agrizzi is referring to. I have never benefited nor received any goods to the benefit of my family.
"I have been employed and those who know me, post December 16, my family closes off. We go on holiday. We come back on December 30 to be with my family.
"This is not true," Mokonyane said.
Evidence leader Viwe Notshe SC said Agrizzi had responded to Mokonyane's affidavit and maintained these goods were delivered at her house and that Mokonyane received them personally.
"I have never received anything that Mr Agrizzi is stating. We all know in a house like this, one cannot have storage to keep these items. Nor do I have space to keep these items," Mokonyane said on Monday.
The hearing continues.