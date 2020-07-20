Nomvula Mokonyane says Angelo Agrizzi's allegations are defamatory, smack of hatred

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday described claims made by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi against her as defamatory and full of contradictions.

In his testimony before the the state capture inquiry last year, Agrizzi made a number of allegations against Mokonyane, including that her home was renovated by Bosasa, that the company assisted in burying Mokonyane's relatives and that there were R50,000 monthly payments to her.

"The submissions that has led to me being here today, I find them extremely defamatory. I find them full of contradictions by someone who has had ample time and opportunity afforded to him exclusively," Mokonyane said.

She said Agrizzi's allegations smacked of hatred and were insensitive.

"I find that they seem to be an act of of desperation for reasons that are better known of Mr Agrizzi to discredit me, destroy the little of what remains of my character and my family," Mokonyane said at the commission on Monday.

Mokonyane said she took serious exception and found it insensitive for Agrizzi to claim Bosasa paid the cost for the burial of some members of her family.

"In any of my bereavements, we uphold our pride and cultural practices and one of those is that we bury our own. We take responsibility of what is our burial costs."