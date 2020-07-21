Politics

ANC veteran Andrew Mlangeni, 95, in hospital

21 July 2020 - 22:08 By TimesLIVE
Dr Andrew Mlangeni is in hospital, the ANC said on Tuesday night.
Image: City of Joburg

Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni has been hospitalised, the party confirmed on Tuesday night.

Mlangeni, who spent time on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial, turned 95 on June 6.

The party did not disclose the reason for his hospitalisation.

"The ANC continues to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country," said the party in a statement.

"This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle continues to play an important role in the renewal and rebuilding of our movement.

"He serves as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continue to navigate the many challenges that confront our movement and nation.

"Get well soon, Tata."

