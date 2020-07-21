Buthelezi slams 'infantile obsession' with removing colonial and apartheid statues

Former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has warned against the removal of statues of colonial and apartheid leaders, saying doing so would be akin to wiping out part of SA's history.

Buthelezi, the leader of the IFP caucus in parliament, was speaking during a parliamentary budget debate of the sports, arts and culture department on Tuesday.

He revealed that when he was part of late president Nelson Mandela's cabinet, then minister of sports and recreation Steve Tshwete, also late, objected to the presence of Louis Botha's statue outside parliament's gates.

Botha was the first prime minister of the Union of South Africa, between 1910 and 1919.

Buthelezi said he disagreed with Tshwete back then, and suggested that he still disagrees with the removal of statues.