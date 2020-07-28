Politics

State capture inquiry

Cop who ‘fabricated’ cases against Pravin Gordhan in self-isolation, unable to attend Zondo commission

28 July 2020 - 12:58 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted Brig Nyameko Xaba's request for a postponement of his hearing because Xaba is showing Covid-19 symptoms.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted Brig Nyameko Xaba's request for a postponement of his hearing because Xaba is showing Covid-19 symptoms.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Brig Nyameko Xaba, who was scheduled to testify at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, was excused after showing symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted the application for Xaba to be excused after his legal representative, advocate Mothlba Monala, told the inquiry his client suspected he might have Covid-19 after showing symptoms from Sunday.

Xaba was supposed to appear to answer questions, among other things, about his alleged role in what former Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride described as a unit used to victimise opponents of former president Jacob Zuma during his tenure.

The Crimes Against the State (Cats) unit was headed by Xaba and reported directly to illegally appointed former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza, McBride testified last year.

McBride said at the time: “This unit was used to pursue a political agenda and to target individuals within the criminal justice cluster who stood up against state capture. It is headed by Brig Nyameko Xaba, who reported to Ntlemeza. The same unit investigated other fabricated cases against minister Pravin Gordhan and the so-called rogue unit, and seems to have taken instructions or worked with SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Tuesday, Monala said Xaba was in self-isolation after testing for Covid-19.

“He (Xaba) is aware he was due to testify here today, but on July 26 he experienced pains, which were confirmed by a doctor to be symptoms of Covid-19, and was directed to undergo testing and isolate himself,” said Monala. “There are a number of cases in his workplace and on this basis, we request a postponement and for his hearing to stand down until the results come back,  which should be no later than Friday.”

Zondo granted the request, saying it was a “genuine” explanation, particularly having learnt that the office space in which Xaba works had been closed owing to Covid-19 infections.

“I will postpone the hearing of his evidence to a date still to be determined. We will arrange the date anyway, but it will not be too close so it will allow him enough time to recover in case the results are positive. If there is a problem with the next date, we will take it from there."

© TimesLIVE

MORE

Robert McBride 'ducks' cross-examination by Nathi Nhleko

Former Independent Police Investigation Directorate head Robert McBride on Monday failed to appear before the commission of inquiry into state ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo angry at high court judge's disregard for state capture inquiry

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele has until next Wednesday to get her ducks in a row and appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma, Ntlemeza and Phiyega knew of plans to suspend Hawks boss Dramat Politics
  2. ANC KZN invites anonymous whistleblower to participate in investigation Politics
  3. Parliament to probe PPE procurement corruption claims Politics
  4. Cop who ‘fabricated’ cases against Pravin Gordhan in self-isolation, unable to ... Politics
  5. South Africans weigh in as Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid PPE tender ... Politics

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off

Related articles

  1. McBride and two others to be charged with fraud, defeating ends of justice Politics
  2. McBride unfazed by charges being laid in rendition-related case Politics
X