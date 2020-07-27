Robert McBride 'ducks' cross-examination by Nathi Nhleko

Former Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride on Monday failed to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture to be cross-examined by former police minister Nathi Nhleko's legal representatives.

Instead, McBride, who recently started working at the State Security Agency, through his legal team, asked to be excused, claiming he had not had enough time to brief the team which he appointed only last week.

McBride was meant to face questioning from advocate William Mokhari SC on behalf of Nhleko after he had, in his previous appearance at the commission, implicated the former police minister on, among other things, the suspension of erstwhile Hawks boss Anwa Dramat.

But his legal representative, advocate Katherine Harding, told the commission: “Mr McBride seeks to be excused from today’s proceedings because when he received notices (July 10) was not in a position to advise legal representatives.