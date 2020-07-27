Politics

Robert McBride 'ducks' cross-examination by Nathi Nhleko

27 July 2020 - 12:19 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Robert McBride, through his legal representatives, said he needed more time to consider documents before appearing before the state capture commission.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride on Monday failed to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture to be cross-examined by former police minister Nathi Nhleko's legal representatives.

Instead, McBride, who recently started working at the State Security Agency, through his legal team, asked to be excused, claiming he had not had enough time to brief the team which he appointed only last week.

McBride was meant to face questioning from advocate William Mokhari SC on behalf of Nhleko after he had, in his previous appearance at the commission, implicated the former police minister on, among other things, the suspension of erstwhile Hawks boss Anwa Dramat.

But his legal representative, advocate Katherine Harding, told the commission: “Mr McBride seeks to be excused from today’s proceedings because when he received notices (July 10) was not in a position to advise legal representatives.


“He then appointed legal representatives on July 23 to advise him on the notices and the scheduled cross-examinations and therefore he and his legal team require more time to consider new documents provided to him in the past few days.”

Mokhari took exception to this, particularly that it was only communicated on the eve of McBride's scheduled appearance when he had been sitting on the notice from July 10.

“We wish to place on the record our displeasure to be informed (of McBride's request to be excused) late, when we had taken the time to prepare and, more so, that he was informed on the 10th and should have articulated these views much earlier,” said Mokhari.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted McBride's request to be excused. A new date will be determined.

© TimesLIVE

