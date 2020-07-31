Emfuleni municipality withdraws 'irregular' contracts worth R62m

The troubled Emfuleni local municipality has been forced to withdraw 16 “irregular” tenders worth R62m after it awarded them through deviations — using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover.

A PowerPoint presentation prepared by the municipality’s CFO Andile Dyakala for Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile shows that, earlier this month, the council used the pretext of Covid-19 to award the tenders through deviations to usual procurement processes.

Dyakala delivered his presentation at a meeting the municipality’s officials had with Maile on Monday.

During the presentation, Dyakala accused municipal manager Lucky Leseane and supply chain manager Jason Mkhwane of approving the awarding of the tenders through deviations in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

“The municipal manager approved the deviation without considering advice from the CFO [CFO] as per section 81 of the MFMA. As per the standard operating procedures and practice notes, the deviation approved by the accounting officer was not duly considered by the Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC). The municipal manager approved the 16 deviations, which were recommended by the supply chain manager,” said Dyakala.