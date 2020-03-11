South Africa

'We will intervene,' says MEC Maile on Emfuleni municipality's R2.3bn debt to Eskom

11 March 2020 - 12:59 By Nonkululeko NJILO
Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs Lebogang Maile on Wednesday assured residents at Emfuleni municipality that he will intervene concerning the municipality's R2.3bn debt to Eskom.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

This comes after Eskom on Tuesday seized vehicles and furniture belonging to the municipality in Vanderbijlpark to settle historical debt.

In an interview with eNCA, Mailed quashed allegations that the municipality had not been paying Eskom.

“The municipality has been paying, I think that’s what is important ... the biggest problem has been the interest that has been growing on the historical debt,” he said.   

“We will have to intervene and not just with Emfuleni only, the challenge is also with other local municipalities ... help have a discussion that will make sure we have a sustained, properly managed solution,” said Maile.  

More than R600m had been paid to the power utility according to Maile, but the total debt had earned interest.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the total amount owed is R2.3bn.

In 2018, a court granted an application by Eskom to have the municipality's assets seized.

TimesLIVE understands that the municipality on Wednesday made an urgent court application to stop the seizing of assets.

Mantshantsha has since confirmed the move.

“We will be opposing the interdict ... we are forging ahead with the operation.  

“The sheriff is on the site today, to continue with the process,” he told TimesLIVE.  

