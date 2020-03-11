'We will intervene,' says MEC Maile on Emfuleni municipality's R2.3bn debt to Eskom

Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs Lebogang Maile on Wednesday assured Emfuleni municipality residents that he will intervene regarding the council's R2.3bn debt to Eskom.

This comes after Eskom on Tuesday seized vehicles and furniture belonging to the municipality in Vanderbijlpark to settle historical debt.

In an interview with eNCA, Mailed quashed allegations that the municipality had not been paying Eskom.

“The municipality has been paying, I think that’s what is important ... the biggest problem has been the interest that has been growing on the historical debt,” he said.

“We will have to intervene and not just with Emfuleni only, the challenge is also with other local municipalities ... help have a discussion that will make sure we have a sustained, properly managed solution,” said Maile.

More than R600m had been paid to the power utility according to Maile, but the total debt had earned interest.