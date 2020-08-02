Politics

David Mabuza 'home and well', says his office amid rumours of his death

02 August 2020 - 20:55 By TimesLIVE
Deputy president David Mabuza has not died, his office said on Sunday night.
Image: David Mabuza via Twitter

Deputy president David Mabuza is alive and well, his office said on Sunday, as rumours of his death circulated on social media.

In a statement, his spokesperson Matshepo Seedat, said: "The office of the deputy president has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of deputy president David Mabuza.

"We would like to assure South Africans that the deputy president is at home and well. Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour."

On July 22, just two weeks ago, it was announced that Mabuza would be forced to miss two parliamentary question and answer sessions because of illness. Mabuza had been scheduled to answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on July 25 and in the National Assembly on July 30.

But National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and chairperson of the NCOP Amos Masondo said in a joint statement that Mabuza was “unable to honour scheduled appearances in both houses due to ill health”. 

“The deputy president has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery,” said Modise and Masondo, who wished him a speedy recovery.

