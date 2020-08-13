EFF arrives to greet freed 'black power' protesters in Stellenbosch

Five people arrested during a protests in Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape, on Wednesday were freed on bail on Thursday.

Outside the Stellenbosch magistrate's court waited the Cape Town metro's EFF leadership, representing the first parliamentary political party to support the #JozitoStellenbosch movement.

The PAC pledged its support to the group on Wednesday when it embarked on a campaign to rid Stellenbosch of "white settlers" and "take back the land".

One of their leaders, Mangaliso Sambo, addressed about 60 supporters outside court after the release of the protesters.

Starting his speech with his signature clarion call, "Black power - no sharing!", Sambo made statements against white Afrikaners, Zionists and white English-speakers.