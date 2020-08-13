Richmond mayor dies after suffering a stroke more than two years ago

Manqoba described his father as an activist and a long-serving member of the ANC who dedicated his life to the service of the people of SA.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka also expressed his condolences to the Mchunu family and residents of Richmond whom, he said, Mchunu dedicated his life to serving.

“As the sphere of local government, we have lost a foot soldier in our efforts to improve the lives of our communities. His legacy is one of dedication to his community,” said Hlomuka.