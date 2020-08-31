Doctors' culpable homicide case postponed again

The case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was on Monday postponed to November 16 for further investigations by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

The two specialists are on R10,000 bail each. They are charged with culpable homicide relating to the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

The child died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

TimesLIVE