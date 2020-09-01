Parliament hears amendments to law in bid to curb gender-based violence

The department of justice has introduced a new amendment to the Sexual Offences Act which criminalises sexual intimidation.

This was highlighted during a presentation on Tuesday to the justice portfolio committee, which introduced various amendments in a bid to deal with gender-based violence.

“[The amendment] aims to introduce a new offence of sexual intimidation in order to prohibit persons from intimidating others into believing that they will be subjected to or forced to commit certain sexual offences,” read the report.

The amendment is one of many which parliament will put forward for comment.

Another seeks to compel people to report acts of sexual abuse against a child or a person who is mentally disabled.

“A person who has knowledge that a sexual offence was committed against a child must report such knowledge immediately to the police. A person who, on the other hand, has knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion that a sexual offence was committed against a person who is mentally disabled, must report it immediately to the police,” read the report.