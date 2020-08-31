A step-by-step guide on how to get a protection order

“Going forward, the department will implement a range of communications devised to share this information further,” Fritz said.

The booklet assists in defining a domestic relationship and domestic violence, outlining the rights of a victim of domestic violence and the responsibilities of SAPS, defining a protection order and how to obtain it, and providing useful contact details on how to access domestic violence and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) related services.

Fritz said that in applying for a protection order it was important to distinguish between the applicant and respondent.

“Victims of DV and GBVF should first report the incident to their local police station. The victim must then apply for a protection order at their local magistrate’s court. In doing so, the victim in the application for a protection order becomes the applicant. The alleged perpetrator in the application becomes the respondent.

“It should be noted that an interim protection order can also be issued at any time of the day or night for protection. Alternatively, if the victim does not have a legal representative, the clerk of the court is obliged by law to inform the victim of relief or remedies available in terms of the Domestic Violence Act.” Said Fritz.

Ngaa Murombedzi, advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse, said it cost nothing for the application for the protection order.

“If the interim protection order is granted and delivered to the respondent by the police it is free of charge, however if through the sherriff, you will have to pay. A protection order is granted with a suspended warrant of arrest. In the event that the perpetrator violates the terms of the order they will be arrested,” she said.