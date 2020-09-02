'Focus and stop the side shows,' mayor Masina tells 'national chef' Tito Mboweni

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says finance minister Tito Mboweni must stop the “side shows” and focus his energy on issues of land expropriation without compensation and nationalising the Reserve Bank.

Masina took the swipe at the minister on Tuesday after Mboweni accused him of attacking the ruling party in a Twitter rant on Monday night. Mboweni called on party members to stop “feeding the frenzy” and help unite the ruling party.

“These relentless attacks on our organisation must stop. And ANC leaders must not feed the frenzy! Order comrades! We must unite and call young comrades like @MzwandileMasina to order! Stop fire! Unite!," Mboweni wrote.