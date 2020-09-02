More public servants doing business with the state, parliament hears

The number of public servants caught doing business with the state is on the rise, with 1,539 suspected cases flagged by April this year - an increase of 471 cases from last year.

The department of public service and administration told parliament's portfolio committee on public service and administration on Wednesday that despite the practice being a criminal offence, the numbers increased in six of the country's nine provinces -and at national level - between February 2019 and April 2020.

The department's Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak said in February 2019 it was found that 1,068 public service employees were conducting business with the state. The majority of them (798) worked for provincial governments, while the remainder (270) were employed by national departments.

By the end of April this year, this number had shot up to 1,539 - an increase of 471. Hoogenraad-Vermaak said 1,111 of them worked for provincial departments and 428 for the national government.

No province had recorded a decline during this period.