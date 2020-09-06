‘They paid the ultimate sacrifice’ - David Mabuza pay tribute to fallen police members
Deputy President David Mabuza says SA Police Service officers who died in the line of duty paid the ultimate price to ensure that our country is “endowed with patriots” who are willing to lay down their lives in defence of our freedoms.
“Our police officers are vital agents of peace, security and social stability to ensure that every woman and every girl child can walk freely in the streets without any fear being raped and murdered.
“Everyone must feel safe every time. They ensure that our homes and neighbourhoods are safe and secure for all of us,” Mabuza said during his keynote address at the SAPS commemoration day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday morning.
The names of 39 police officers and one police reservist, who died in the line of duty, were engraved in the national memorial wall at the Union Buildings.
Colourful bouquets of flowers were placed in front of the wall. Their loved ones together with Police Minister Bheki Cele were in attendance.
“The names we will hear being read out, and the pain that will be expressed by the surviving family members, were our friends and partners, our spouses, mothers and fathers, and sons and daughters.
“They had hopes of witnessing the blossoming of dreams of their children. Today, we join our hearts and minds to honour those whose lives were lost while defending the noble ideals of peace, security and freedom.
“We pay tribute to them for paying the ultimate sacrifice,” Mabuza said.
Mabuza said it remained of “serious concern” that police officers were killed by those resisting arrest, or while effecting arrests, in stop-and-search operations, and in vehicle accidents.
These were dedicated professionals who were willing to place themselves in the line of duty, to ensure that every citizen of our country and all those within our borders are safe from harm, Mabuza said.
“Their dedication made us feel secure in the knowledge that our government was taking care of the wellbeing and safety of all people, black and white.
“As we gather here today, as we say our solemn prayers for all those who lost their lives; as we stand in solidarity with the surviving family members; we do so, knowing that our country is endowed with patriots who are willing to lay their lives in defence of our freedoms.”
Mabuza said government would continue to extend their unwavering support to the police, its members and their families.
He said the SAPS Education Trust, which was established in 2010 to look after the educational needs of the children of deceased members, was performing exceptionally well.
“To the families of the fallen police men and women, be assured that our government and its people stands with you and will continue to support you in every manner possible.”