‘They paid the ultimate sacrifice’ - David Mabuza pay tribute to fallen police members

Deputy President David Mabuza says SA Police Service officers who died in the line of duty paid the ultimate price to ensure that our country is “endowed with patriots” who are willing to lay down their lives in defence of our freedoms.

“Our police officers are vital agents of peace, security and social stability to ensure that every woman and every girl child can walk freely in the streets without any fear being raped and murdered.

“Everyone must feel safe every time. They ensure that our homes and neighbourhoods are safe and secure for all of us,” Mabuza said during his keynote address at the SAPS commemoration day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday morning.

The names of 39 police officers and one police reservist, who died in the line of duty, were engraved in the national memorial wall at the Union Buildings.