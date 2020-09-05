Cele lays down law on competence of Cape Town enforcement officers

The city council has come under fire for its land invasion operations, and the SA Human Rights Commission was recently granted an interim high court interdict that prevents further evictions during lockdown, if a court order has not been obtained first.

The city is applying for leave to appeal, and Smith told the committee the court had erred in not accepting the city’s evidence.

He said land invasions and the violent backlash when authorities try to intervene are the largest single threat to the city.

“It’s a situation we see unpacking across the country with Buffalo City, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town all experiencing very significant rises in land invasions,” he said.

“We have to protect national, provincial, city and private land from illegal occupation and in this regard we have to follow the prescriptions of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction (PIE) Act and Unauthorised Occupation of Land Act with the common law remedy of counter-spoliation.”

Smith said there had been 147 land invasions since the first week of July, accompanied by 115 protest actions, resulting in 91 arrests and 46 injured law enforcement staff.

The city claims it had to deal with 60,000 illegal structures erected during the invasions, just under 10,000 of which were illegally occupied and which the authorities are now unable to remove because they fall under the protection of the PIE Act.

“This unfortunately means that many people who have been waiting for land for formal housing are deprived of those opportunities because of these land invasions,” said Smith.

“There is a R50m project in Khayelitsha that has been lost, about 500 units, to a land invasion at the Mahama site that we will never get back.”

Smith said protesters in Bloekombos had used bricks from sidewalks to create barricades and as weapons against the police, and a council employee had been injured by a petrol bomb thrown at him from close range.

The city said the Passenger Rail Agency of SA also lost large tracts of land along it’s now disused central line in Mfuleni, Philippi, where shacks had been built on the tracks.