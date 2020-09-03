From John Moodey to Funzela Ngobeni — five DA resignations in 2020

The DA has suffered another blow with the resignation of John Moodey on Wednesday.

The Gauteng leader joined a string of other prominent leaders who have left the party in 2020.

Here are five resignations in 2020 that have rocked the official opposition:

Mabine Seabe — January

The former director of communications was the first to leave the party this year. Seabe said he resigned to focus on new adventures in the private sector. He said the decision had long been in the pipeline, though he did not deny that the resignation of former leader Mmusi Maimane had fast-tracked his exit.

Seabe joined the party in 2013 and held various posts including being Maimane's spokesperson during his tenure as leader of the DA. Seabe was also Maimane's publicist for his campaign to become Gauteng premier.