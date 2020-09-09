Phumzile van Damme defends Thuli Madonsela, calls 'rude' Shivambu 'trash' and 'a patriarchal fool'

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme has lashed out at EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, calling him “trash” and a “weak patriarchal fool” in a heated Twitter exchange about the Clicks shutdown protests led by the EFF.

Madonsela tweeted on Tuesday, without mentioning the EFF or Shivambu, about misogynistic individuals masquerading as protectors of black women and “a self interested Gucci clad” middle class pretending to advocate for the working class.

Shivambu replied directly to Madonsela and took a jibe at her intelligence and her position at the University of Stellenbosch. The former public protector is the social justice and law professor at the institution. Her relationship with veteran public relations consultant, Dick Foxton, also took a knock from an angry Shivambu.