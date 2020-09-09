Phumzile van Damme defends Thuli Madonsela, calls 'rude' Shivambu 'trash' and 'a patriarchal fool'
DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme has lashed out at EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, calling him “trash” and a “weak patriarchal fool” in a heated Twitter exchange about the Clicks shutdown protests led by the EFF.
Madonsela tweeted on Tuesday, without mentioning the EFF or Shivambu, about misogynistic individuals masquerading as protectors of black women and “a self interested Gucci clad” middle class pretending to advocate for the working class.
Shivambu replied directly to Madonsela and took a jibe at her intelligence and her position at the University of Stellenbosch. The former public protector is the social justice and law professor at the institution. Her relationship with veteran public relations consultant, Dick Foxton, also took a knock from an angry Shivambu.
Some of us can also see a fraud with an arranged questionable marriage to a white Stellenbosch male and a prematurely awarded Professorship to a captured person who knows nothing about scholarship and has never produced any sound academic and research outcome. #YearlyThought! https://t.co/JO16UUqfyJ— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 8, 2020
He called her a fraud “in an arranged marriage to a white Stellenbosch male”, which was news to many, considering Madonsela has not publicly confirmed marrying Foxton. She announced her engagement in 2018 and said she would keep the details of their wedding “under wraps”. The insults did not sit well with Van Damme as she said the EFF second in command was a bully who is used to harassing people.
Weak ass patriarchal fool wena @FloydShivambu. You are so used to bullying harassing people and you think that makes you a Big Man. You have no shame speaking to a woman like that. Sies lwabishi.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) September 8, 2020